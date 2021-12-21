UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing enters NCAA transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just three days after UTEP’s 31-24 loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl, the Miners took another loss on Tuesday. Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing announcing on social media he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his remaining two years of eligibility elsewhere.

I just want to start off by saying I appreciate the love and support from all the fans. I want to say thank you to Coach Dimel and the coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me hard everyday. With that I’m entering the portal for my last two years. Jacob Cowing via Twitter

Cowing, who was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2021, was UTEP’s best player on offense this past season, etching his name in the record books along the way. Cowing’s 69 receptions this season was the fourth most by a Miner in a single season, and his 1,354 receiving yards currently ranks seventh in the nation (second-most in program history). The Arizona native has posted 13, 100-yard receiving games in his career, which is tied for the most in program history.



Cowing will be immediately eligible in 2022 after the NCAA adopted a one-time transfer rule last summer, which allows student-athletes to change schools without having to sit out a year.

