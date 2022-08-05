EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 22 days before UTEP opens the highly-anticipated 2022 season, the Miners have already installed a good portion of their game plan for the season opener vs. North Texas.

With an experienced roster returning on both sides of the football, the Miners have slowly been implementing the game plan over the first eight days of fall camp.

Head coach Dana Dimel said on Friday that they would continue to do so until around Aug. 15, 12 days before kickoff. At that time, the Miners will bring in a true scout team offense and defense to get the starters ready for the Mean Green.

UTEP defensive coordinator Bradley Dale Peveto on the defensive line depth, which goes 3 deep at most spots. Peveto said that in a perfect world, they want those guys repping 33-35 snaps per game at the most. At their best last year, no one went over 33 snaps in a game. pic.twitter.com/g4bvXMQqPD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 5, 2022

“Every day I go back and watch tape of North Texas and put in a couple different things on both sides of the ball,” said Dimel. “There’s a lot of commonalities on both sides of the ball between what we do and what they do. So it’s an easy prep and a prep to where we can start easily modifying things to specifically fit what they do.”

The experience the Miners have allows them to get a head start on being fully prepared for UNT. The entire athletic department is getting ready, too. UTEP told KTSM on Friday that less than 8,000 tickets remain for the season opener.

UTEP and North Texas will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.