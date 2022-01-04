UTEP WBB weekend road games postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP’s Women’s Basketball program announced that both upcoming road games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
The games scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.
Program officials add that no immediate decision has been made about the potential rescheduling of these games.
The Miners are next scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Charlotte at 7 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.