UTEP WBB weekend road games postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP’s Women’s Basketball program announced that both upcoming road games have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The games scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | 𝚄𝚃𝙴𝙿 𝚆𝙱𝙱 𝚁𝚘𝚊𝚍 𝙶𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚔𝚎𝚗𝚍 𝙿𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚙𝚘𝚗𝚎𝚍



Program officials add that no immediate decision has been made about the potential rescheduling of these games.​

The Miners are next scheduled to return to action on Thursday, Jan. 13 against Charlotte at 7 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.

