UTEP women’s game at Southern Miss rescheduled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has a new date for their Conference USA game at Southern Miss.

The Miners and Golden Eagles will now match up on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. MT.

Last week, UTEP women’s basketball had both their road games at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.

No make up date for the Louisiana Tech game has been announced as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the trip to Mississippi next week, the Miners are scheduled to play host to Charlotte this Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and Old Dominion on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.