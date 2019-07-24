UTEP waiting for legal process to play out with Locksley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is set to open fall camp on August 2 and the biggest question mark heading into the season is at the quarterback position.

Senior Kai Locksley remains suspended stemming from his arrest on June 8. Locksley is facing multiple charges including DWI, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, terroristic threat, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to court records, a court date has not been set.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel is unsure if Locksley will suit up for the Miners this season.

“I’m still waiting to get the legal ramifications on what’s happening with Kai [Locksley],” said Dimel. “Once we get that, once it works itself out and we see where it’s going to go in the court of law, then we’ll be able to make decisions on what the best thing is for Kai [Locksley] and the best thing for our program.”

UTEP head football coach Dana Dimel dropping by the #KTSM9Sports office to talk all things Miners football. STORY at 6/10 p.m. #CUSAfb pic.twitter.com/IMAEnlx4tb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 23, 2019

The Miners added two junior college quarterbacks to their roster on Monday and if Locksley’s legal process carries into the season, senior Brandon Jones will be under center.

“I know who the guy is going to be right now. If we started practice tomorrow, it’s going to be Brandon Jones,” said Dimel. “I have an extreme amount of confidence in him [Jones]. He’s a great quarterback. He has gotten ten times better because he has been through a whole offseason.”

As it stands, the Miners have seven quarterbacks listed on their roster: Kai Locksley, Brandon Jones, Mark Torrez, Calvin Brownholtz, TJ Goodwin, Gavin Hardison, and Isaiah Bravo.

UTEP will open the season Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist.