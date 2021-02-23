UTEP volleyball turning the corner, sweeps UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP volleyball team is turning a corner. Following their first win over UTSA in over a decade on Monday, the Miners swept the Roadrunners out of town with a straight-set win (25-17, 25-22, 25-23) on Tuesday at Memorial Gym.

FINAL | #MINERSWIN. Straight-set sweep in the second match versus the Roadrunners 🧹🧹



3-1 in C-USA play since 2013! #HardHatHaven ✖️ #PicksUp 💙⛏🧡 pic.twitter.com/U64l2j2Qox — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) February 23, 2021

With the win, UTEP improves to 4-3 (3-1 C-USA) this season, which marks the program’s best start to conference play since 2013. The Miners haven’t had a winning season since 2012.

“Besides beating good teams, you have to turn-around and you have to beat a good team twice. You have to be able to show that is wasn’t a fluke,” said head coach Ben Wallis. “Especially these days with the back-to-backs, you aren’t always going to play well, but you have to be able to find a victory when you don’t play well. That’s what happened today.”

The Miners trailed just once in the match when the Roadrunners took a 14-13 advantage in the second set. The deficit was short-lived as UTEP cruised behind 12 kills from Paulina Perez-Rosas and another nine kills from Cheyenne Jones. Ava Palm served up six aces and Kristen Fritsche tallied 20 assists in the win.

Up next, UTEP travels to Denton, Texas, to take on North Texas next Monday and Tuesday after beating the Mean Green in an exhibition match in the fall, 3-2.