EL PASO – No. 3 seed UTEP volleyball (16-11, 10-4 Conference USA) will face off against No. 6 seed Charlotte (11-15, 5-9 C-USA) in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament Friday, November 18, at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



The match will be live streamed on ESPN+, with live stats available.

Hitting with Consistency

Eight Miners are swinging better than .200 after 27 matches. Vittoria Price (.377, 95 kills) and Kaya Weaver (.325, 120 kills) leads the team among players with at least 90 kills.



Block Party

The Miners registered a season-high 17 blocks against North Texas on Oct. 2. UTEP posted at least 10 blocks in 13 matches this season. Alianza Darley (123) and Kaya Weaver (88) each tallied at least 80 blocks to lead the charge.

Balanced Attack

Over 25 matches, three Miners are blasting home at least 2.0 kills pet set. Torrance Lovesee (273, 2.70/set) leads the way with Serena Patterson (258, 2.35/set) and Sara Pustahija (242, 2.30/set) getting after it as well.

Miner Rankings

In Conference USA, UTEP is ranked in the top three in eight different categories:



1. Team Service Aces (218, 6th NCAA)

1. Aces per Set (1.98, 7th NCAA)

1. Team Total Blocks (271.5, 17th NCAA)

2. Opp Hitting Percentage (0.169, 34th NCAA)

2. Blocks per Set (2.47, 41st NCAA)

2. Team Assists (1266, 78th NCAA)

3. Team Kills (1351, 89th NCAA)

3. Match W-L Pctg (0.593, 117th NCAA)



UTEP has four players ranked in the top ten in five different categories in the conference:

Statistic Player C-USA Rank Value Aces per Set Sara Pustahija 4 0.49 Blocks per Set Kaya Weaver Alianza Darley 3 4 1.14 1.12 Service Aces Sara Pustahija Hula Crisostomo 2 5 51 39 Total Blocks Alianza Darley 2 123 Total Digs Hula Crisostomo 8 408

Scouting Charlotte

The 49ers are hitting .253 as a team. Emani’ Foster leads the way with 496 kills (5.01 kills/set). Annika Wetterstrom directs the offense with 699 assists (7.06 assists/set). Sophie Whalen sets the tone defensively with 312 digs (3.15 digs/set).



The Series vs. Charlotte

Charlotte is 5-3 over the Miners. Recently, UTEP picked up a road win over the Niners in straight sets.

Coach Wallis on the Competition

” I’m anxious to get going; any time you’ve got a young team you don’t really know how things are going to go. But we’re not entirely young. We have some veterans that have been here before and done this before. And so, we match up fairly well with Charlotte, but they’ve got some players that can win the game on their own. Really everybody in the conference tournament has that now. And the last eight teams standing all have people that could beat you on their own. We’ve got to do a good job of serving Charlotte into pressure, and we’ve got to do a good job of putting four, sometimes six hands in their face. But we’re preparing for all three teams that we could play and we’re looking forward to getting there and competing and giving ourselves a chance to come back home with the trophy. So that’s what the whole season is built around. It’s culminating now into some one-and-done situations which will cause some more stress. I think our young people are no longer young people because we played so many five-set matches this year. We played so many matches that were close and tight. And so even early in the year, we lost several of those matches and I think it’s going to pay off for us. I think we’ve got a lot of young people that have played a ton and so that should go pretty well for us. So, we’re excited to get a chance to bring that trophy home to El Paso on Sunday.”

2022 Conference USA Volleyball Championship

November 18-20, 2022 – Bowling Green, Ky.

Friday, November 18 – Quarterfinals

Match 1: (1) WKU vs. (8) Middle Tennessee (ESPN+) – 12 p.m. CT

Match 2: (4) North Texas vs. (5) UAB (ESPN+) – 2 p.m. CT

Match 3: (2) Rice vs. (7) FIU (ESPN+) – 5 p.m. CT

Match 4: (3) UTEP vs. (6) Charlotte (ESPN+) – 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 19 – Semifinals

Match 5: M1 Winner vs. M2 Winner (ESPN+) – 12 p.m. CT

Match 6: M3 Winner vs. M4 Winner (ESPN+) – 2:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, November 20 – Championship Match

Match 7: Semifinal Winners (ESPN+) – 1 p.m. CT

^All Times Central