UTEP volleyball to host Weber State in first-ever home postseason match

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The best season in the history of UTEP volleyball keeps getting better and better.

After upending Tulsa and Colorado State on the road in the first and second rounds of the women’s NIVC Tournament, UTEP (23-7) will get to host the quarterfinals of the tournament on Tuesday, when they play Weber State at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym.

The Miners had never made the postseason in their history until this fall; they’ve made the most of it, winning their first two games. They’ll now look to advance even further in their first-ever home postseason match.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “This team just keeps punching and punching. They never stop competing.”

If UTEP defeats Weber State in the NIVC quarterfinals, they’ll face the winner of Arkansas and UNLV; the Razorbacks and Rebels’ match will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday in El Paso. The semifinal match would be played at a to-be-determined date and time later this week.

Tickets for UTEP’s first-ever home postseason clash with Weber State can be purchased online at www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets. General admission tickets are $10; UTEP students can get in for $5.