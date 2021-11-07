UTEP volleyball sweeps North Texas, earns C-USA Tournament West 2 Seed

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP volleyball team swept North Texas 3-0 for the second day in a row on Sunday in the Miners’ final home game of the 2021 season.

With the victory, UTEP improved to 19-6, 8-4 in Conference USA, dominating UNT (15-11, 7-5 C-USA) in straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. The victory locked the Miners into No. 2 seed in the west bracket for the C-USA Championship Tournament, which begins Nov. 19. UTEP will play FIU in its first C-USA Tournament match.

The 2021 #CUSAVB 🏐 Championship Bracket!



The action gets underway from Norfolk on Friday November 19 at 12:00pm ET! pic.twitter.com/v8Pc2MtKSQ — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) November 7, 2021

Paulina Perez Rosas and Yasso Amin led the team with nine kills each. Kristen Fritsche tallied 18 assists while Hande Yetis achieved 16 assists. Alyssa Sianez recorded a match-high 16 digs for the squad. UTEP racked up six service aces. Kenidy Howard (.455) and Perez Rosas (.444) led the team in hitting percentage over .400 among players with at least five kills.

“I was surprised at the way we stopped North Texas, but I’m not surprised at the way we scored,” said head coach Ben Wallis. “Alyssa and Paulina helped us a lot in both matches by staying consistent. Unfortunately, for North Texas, they tried to pull a rabbit out of the hat and that cost them, it cost them in their continuity. They tried to put Rhett (Robinson) on the right to try to bother us a little bit there, but we just backset and that made big problems for them.”

UTEP will be back in action on Wednesday as it travels to Las Cruces to battle rival New Mexico State in the final game of the regular season. The Miners beat the Aggies in El Paso in five sets back on Sept. 5.