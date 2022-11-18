BOWLING GREEN, Ky.– The 3-seed UTEP volleyball team defeated the 6-seed Charlotte 49ers in straight sets, 3-0 (25-30, 25-14, 25-22), in the Conference USA Tournament Quarterfinals Friday evening at E. A. Diddle Arena.



Two Miners hit double-digit kills, Serena Patterson (11) and Kaya Weaver (10). Ashlynn Barnes (21) and Mattie Gantt (14) combined to put up 35 assists and Patterson had a team-high 12 digs for a double-double. Marian Ovalle and Vittoria Price were zero-error hitting .364 and .571, respectively.

UTEP (17-11, 10-4 Conference USA) held the statistical advantage in kills (44-28), hitting percentage (.225 – .094) but were out aced (7-5). Both teams tallied six blocks.



“I’m really proud of us defensively,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “We made some adjustments against Charlotte the second time we played them this year and they scored on us in certain ways, and we really paid attention to the scout. And now our focus turns to Rice. I have a lot of respect for their program. But at the end of the day, we built this team to go toe to toe with these guys. And I know that this team is looking forward to competing tomorrow against a team that we’re hungry to show that we can move ahead of them. And that’s been the whole goal.”

UTEP Volleyball will face off against No. 22 Rice Saturday (Nov. 19) at 1:30 p.m. MT in the Conference USA Tournament Semifinals in E. A. Diddle Arena. The match will be live streamed on ESPN+.

