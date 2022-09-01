EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In their 2022 home opener, UTEP volleyball fell to New Mexico in five-sets at Memorial Gym on Thursday night.

The Miners started off hot, winning the first two sets of the match. The Miners took set one, 25-23, and finished set two with a controlling 25-17 win. The Miners combined for 27 kills in the first two sets of the match.

The Lobos then sparked some energy into their own team after stealing set three with a 25-18 score. The Lobos momentum got rolling even more after a dominant fourth-set where they finished with a 25-10 score line.

It all came down to the fifth and final set. The Miners again started off hot. A service ace from Serena Patterson put the ,Miners up 6-1 at one point. After that, the Lobos went on an 11-6 run to tied the set up at 12. The Miners and Lobos went shot for shot in the final points before a kill from UNM’s Kali Wolf and attack error from UTEP’s Marian Ovalle gave the Lobos a 20-18 win.

The Miners now sit with a 2-2 record and will look to get back on the winning side of things on Friday, Sep. 2 against Portland State. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. MT at Memorial Gym.