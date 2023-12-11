EL PASO, Texas – UTEP volleyball is gearing up for an epic showdown against Wichita State in the NIVC Championship match scheduled for Tuesday, December 12, at 7 p.m. MT inside Memorial Gym, marking a historic moment as UTEP steps onto the championship stage for the first time.

UTEP (25-9) volleyball dominated the South Florida Bulls in a sweeping victory during the National Invitational Volleyball Championship semifinals Sunday afternoon, captivating a packed Memorial Gym with a second consecutive sell-out crowd of 3,271 fans.

UTEP’s all-around performance held the statistical advantage in kills (42-32), hitting percentage (.474 – .136), aces (9-5), and blocks (10-2).

The Shockers (25-8) roll into the championship following a three-set win over Montana State on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State dropped just one set in four NIVC home wins.

The team is ranked in the top 20 nationally in two team statistics – No. 16 in team kills (1,683) and No. 20 in Team Digs (1,964). The Shockers are hitting .254 as a team, and three players have at least 300 kills. Natalie Foster easily leads the way with 349 kills. Izzi Strand directs the offense with a combined 1,311 assists. Gabi Maas paces the squad with 484 digs.