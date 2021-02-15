UTEP volleyball responds with straight-set win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, AL (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team captured their first Conference USA win of the season on Monday and did so in convincing fashion. The Miners defeating UAB in straight-sets, 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-21) at Bartow Arena.

FINAL | Miners win in straight sets, 3-0. Nothin' but smiles down the stretch in this one.



⛏ – 25

🐉 – 21#HardHatHaven ✖️ #PicksUp 💙⛏🧡 pic.twitter.com/kmKnPDVW4R — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) February 15, 2021

With the win, the Miners improve to 3-3 (1-1) and showed resilience after dropping Sunday’s match to the Blazers in five sets.

“[That] is the growth of a program,” said UTEP head coach Ben Wallis. “The growth of a program is two years ago we would not have been able to turn around and play a match against the same team the next day and be able to win it. In the fall, we showed ourselves and recruited ourselves the right people to do that.”

Serena Patterson and Ava Palm posted a team-best 12 kills apiece in the win.

Patterson powered home her final two kills for UTEP’s next points, finishing the day with a .323 hitting percentage as the six rotation outside hitter. The Miners went on runs of three-or-more points on nine different occasions throughout the match with four in the first set, three in the second set, and two in the third set.

“We didn’t look disheveled in our demeanor,” said Wallis. “Everyone was in control and they just knew they were going to go on a little run. And that’s what you’ve got to do against a good team.”

UTEP will host its first matches of the season in Memorial Gym next Sunday and Monday on Feb. 21 and 22 at 12 p.m. and 11 a.m. MT, respectively.