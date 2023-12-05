EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team continues its run in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship as it will take on Clemson in the quarterfinals round of the tournament at Memorial Gym on Wednesday night.

This will be second time UTEP and Clemson meet on the court in the 2023 season. The Miners and Tigers met back on Sept. 16 at the Tulane Invitational. UTEP took a 2-0 lead in the match before Clemson completed the reverse sweep to win the match and hand UTEP just its third loss of the season.

This time around, UTEP and Clemson will meet again, with the stakes much higher, and UTEP is feeling pretty confident heading into its clash with Clemson.

“We’re ready to play. We are excited to play this Clemson team again because we felt like, though they earned their victory in New Orleans, when we played them early in the year, we felt like we had opportunities to win and so we’re looking forward to playing it again.” UTEP volleyball head coach Ben Wallis said.

“That match was our kind of our worst match, like mentally,” UTEP outside hitter Alianza Darley said. “We’re such a better team now, like being able to deal with the emotions of the game, and so that’s something that we worked on this whole season and that we’ve really improved on.”

UTEP (23-9) and Clemson (19-13) will go head-to-head at Memorial Gym on Wednesday. The match is set to start at 7:00 p.m. MT. UTEP volleyball head coach Ben Wallis told KTSM, as of Tuesday, over 2,400 tickets have been sold for Wednesday’s match.

UTEP’s newest head football coach, Scotty Walden, will also be in attendance for the match and will get his first taste of the ‘Memorial Maniacs’.