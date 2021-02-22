UTEP volleyball picks up win in four sets over UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team earned their first home win of the season in four sets (24-26, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23), 3-1, Monday afternoon at Memorial Gym for the program’s first win against the Roadrunners in over a decade.

First win at home? ✅

First win over a rival in ten years? ✅#OnToTheNextOne pic.twitter.com/HeOpRPWa0D — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) February 23, 2021

The Miners improving to 3-3 (2-1 C-USA) this season with the win.

“Not only is it a good win because it’s the first time in over a decade we’ve beaten a team like that, but they are also the type of team, nemesis wise, that really bothers us,” said head coach Ben Wallis. “When teams extend rallies against us — when we get the ball back on our side, we notoriously whack it out of bounds.”

UTEP will now go for their first series sweep over UTSA in program history on Tuesday at 11 a.m. MT inside Memorial Gym.