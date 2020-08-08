UTEP volleyball opens practices for 2020 season amid pandemic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team began practices on Friday morning at Memorial Gymnasium, hoping to build upon a solid first season under Ben Wallis in 2019.

As with all other college sports, the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving volleyball programs around the nation in quite a bit of flux too. The Miners’ first two games against New Mexico were already canceled; as of now they’re slated to open up at home September 4 against UT-Arlington.

Masks were worn at today’s first practice by all players as they worked out and there’s definitely some nerves as the season gets going.

“It’s been a big challenge because there’s so much uncertainty. Just until Wednesday we were playing two matches that got canceled. That’s the challenge as everyone is in the same boat,” said Wallis.

“We know if we keep looking forward, our season might get canceled, it might not. There’s that possibility. But we’re just trying to keep it positive in the gym and not worry about the what ifs and just worry about the nows,” said sophomore outside hitter Alianza Darley.

Once the season begins, testing will be done weekly, 72 hours before each match to ensure the team is healthy.