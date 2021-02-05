UTEP volleyball matches versus Southern Miss postponed

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP volleyball team’s upcoming home matches versus Southern Miss, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 8, have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contract tracing within the Miners’ program.

UTEP’s next scheduled matches are in Birmingham, Ala., where the Miners will take on the UAB Blazers Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

Our matches with Southern Miss on Sunday and Monday have been postponed due to a positive test and subsequent contract tracing within the Miners’ program.#PicksUp 💙⛏🧡 pic.twitter.com/Vs9GY7AQpa — UTEP Volleyball (@UTEP_VB) February 5, 2021

Senior outside hitter Cheyenne Jones’s Senior Day will be moved to a later date.

All tickets for this weekend’s matches will be valid for the rescheduled match dates.