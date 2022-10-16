EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight days ago, UTEP fell to No. 22 Rice in five-sets at Memorial Gym. On Sunday, the Miners had another chance at seeing how they stack up against another nationally ranked team No. 23 Western Kentucky.

Miners will be back in action on Friday at 6 pm to take on UTSA!

Western Kentucky jumped out immediately to a two-set lead to start out the match. The Hilltoppers dominated in set one with a 25-15 win, then edged out UTEP, 25-22, in set two.

UTEP struggled with their hitting to start out. UTEP had a .158 hitting percentage in set one and a .128 hitting percentage in set two. It didn’t help that Western Kentucky was serving the ball very well. The Hilltoppers collected 17 service aces while UTEP only collected seven on the day.

UTEP battled back in set three and won it, 25-20. Western Kentucky then took a 25-16 win in set four to seal the deal and give the Hilltoppers the match victory.

Alianza Darley led the Miners in kills with 12. Torrance Lovesee had nine kills and Serena Patterson followed with eight. Blocking continued to be a bright spot for UTEP. The Miners had 24.0 total blocks on the day while the Hilltoppers only had 10.0.

Up next for UTEP (11-9, 5-2 Conference USA) is a match against UTSA (7-12, 2-5 Conference USA) on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas.