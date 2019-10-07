UTEP volleyball drops nail-biter to UTSA

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP Volleyball team (7-9, 0-3) fell to UTSA (10-7, 3-1) in four sets, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

The Miners played in front of 1100 UTEP faithful against the Roadrunners. This was the biggest crowd at Memorial Gym since Sept. 11, 2011 against SMU (1543).

Anamarija Mikovic led UTEP with 11 kills and three blocks. Serena Patterson produced a double-double in kills (10) and digs (12). Mallory Yost notched eight kills and led the squad with five blocks. Alex Torres produced a team-high 14 kills.

The first set was controlled from start to finish by UTEP. It took the first frame 25-20.

The Roadrunners would respond with a 25-19 victory, evening up the set count at 1-1.

UTEP fell behind early, 6-1, in the third set. The Miners rallied, and eventually evened up the score at 18-18. However, with the score tied at 23-23, UTSA connected on the next two points and won the frame.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair throughout. The two teams were tied on eight-different occasions, and UTEP had set point, 24-23, late in the game. The Roadrunners dug deep and pulled out three points in a row to finish off the Miners, 26-24, to end the match.

Next Up

The Miners will be back at home on Friday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. MT versus UAB.