HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team defeated Sam Houston in five sets on Saturday afternoon to sweep the Conference USA two-game weekend series with the Bearkats.

With the win, the Miners have won seven of their last eight matches to improve to 15-6, 7-3 in CUSA, good for a tie for second place in the league with Middle Tennessee.

Sam Houston won the first set 25-19, before the Miners took the next two, 25-21 and 25-16. The Bearkats won set four 25-20 to tie the match and force a decisive fifth set, which the Miners won 15-10.

Marian Ovalle led the Miners with 21 kills, followed by Alianza Darley’s 14. Hande Yetis had 33 assists, Kalia Kohler had 25 and Alyssa Sianze had 21 digs.

UTEP will return home next Friday and Saturday to host Louisiana Tech on Friday and Saturday.