UTEP volleyball completes reverse sweep of rival New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A historic UTEP volleyball season has reached another milestone: 20 wins. The Miners, who found themselves down two sets, came all the way back to reverse sweep Battle of I-10 rival New Mexico State at the Pan American Center on Wednesday night.

With the win, UTEP completes a regular season sweep of NMSU.

Down 2-0, UTEP volleyball comes storming back to take the next three sets to down rival New Mexico State in five. Miners sweep the regular season series against the Aggies.



HIGHLIGHTS on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. https://t.co/GpPutxb9sO — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 11, 2021

Paulina Perez Rosas led the Miners with 20 kills in the match. Alyssa Sianez tallied 26 digs while Kristen Fritsche totaled 25 assists in the win. UTEP will open the Conference USA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 19 against Florida International.

Katie Britcil paced the Aggies with 25 kills while Carly Aigner-Swesey dished out 51 assists. NMSU will be back at home on Saturday with a chance to claim the WAC’s West Division regular season title against Chicago State. First serve is scheduled for 11 a.m.