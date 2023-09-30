EL PASO – The Miners registered a season-high .500 hitting clip and dealt 12 aces Saturday afternoon to sweep Jacksonville State, 3-0, inside a rocking Memorial Gym filled with 1,400 fans.

“We continue to grow and get better,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “Right now, we’re making adjustments and changes in what we’re doing, and it’s fun to see our team get excited about that. We really wanted to come out at home in front of our ‘Memorial Maniacs’ and get back to playing good volleyball in front of them. I was really proud of our two crowds. We want to show up for our city, and our city is hungry to watch a winner. That’s what these guys are.”



UTEP (10-5, 2-2 Conference USA) held Jax State to 15 points or less in each set (25-14, 25-9, 25-15).

