EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was an electric Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 3,271 fans, UTEP grabbed a four-set (27-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19) win over Clemson in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Great 8 round on Wednesday.

UTEP was close to straight sets win over Clemson, but the Tigers clawed its way back into the match with a set three win. UTEP still managed to get the job done in four for its 24th win of the 2023 season.

UTEP was led by Marian Ovalle in the kill category as she recorded 13 of them on the night. Kaya Weaver collected 10 kills on 15 total attempts which was good enough to lead the Miners in hitting percentage (53.3%) in the contest. Weaver also totaled up eight total blocks in the match. Alyssa Sianez recorded a team-high 13 kills. Mattie Gant followed Sianez with 11 digs.

With the win, UTEP advanced to the NIVC ‘Fab Four’ round. The Miners will play South Florida on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. MT at Memorial Gym, in front of what they hope is another record-breaking crowd.