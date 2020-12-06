UTEP uses second half surge to defeat Sul Ross State 84-65

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Behind a career-high 34 points and 11 assists from Souley Boum, and 26 points from Bryson Williams, UTEP came to life late in the second half to defeat Sul Ross State 84-65 at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night.

In their first game since taking a week-long pause due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program, the Miners appeared to be a bit rusty, but were able to shake it off in time to secure the victory.

“I thought our intensity was much better to start the second half than it was to start the ballgame,” head coach Rodney Terry said. “I think initially our guys came out and thought they were going to get an easy game, and you’re not going to get an easy game playing an older team that’s going to compete and go as hard as those guys go.”

Sul Ross State led by two points at halftime behind a trio of El Paso natives. Americas graduate Tristen Licon; former Canutillo star Julian Paredes; and Jake Lopez combined for 29 points and 20 rebounds, as the Lobos led by four points with about 10 minutes remaining.

However, that’s when the Miners took over, as Boum led a UTEP barrage that culminated in a 20-5 run to end the game and put the contest out of reach.

“They were getting a lot on offense and we had to cut that off,” Boum said. “It starts with your defense. When you get stops you can get out in transition and score.”

UTEP was playing without starting point guard Jamal Bieniemy on Saturday, and freshman Vuk Vulikic started in his place. The Miners announced last week that one player had tested positive for COVID-19, but would not specify who the player was. However, Bieniemy was not on the court, or the bench.

“We are expecting to have him and hope we can get him up to speed a little bit,” Terry said of Bieniemy. “It won’t be easy. He’ll be a little rusty but we’re hoping we can get him in the gym and get him going a little bit because I thought he made a lot of strides prior to him going out.”

Next up for UTEP, assuming both teams remain healthy and California COVID-19 regulations allow it, is a date with mid-major powerhouse Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Moraga, Calif. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. MT.

Terry also dropped in a nugget at the end of his postgame press conference, saying that the Miners were close to scheduling another, “high-level” nonconference opponent that UTEP would play next weekend, presumably on the west coast.