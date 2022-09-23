EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With their backs against the wall and a 1-4 start to the 2022 season staring them right in the face, UTEP stood up and fought back.

Under the Friday Night Lights at the Sun Bowl, the Miners upset Boise State 27-10 to secure what is easily the biggest win of the Dana Dimel era in El Paso.

They did it in dominating fashion, especially in the second half. The Miners limited the Broncos to just 177 total yards of offense, stifling Boise State in the second half. Offensively, a much more balanced attack attack led to 323 yards (199 rushing, 123 passing).

The key play of the contest came last in the third quarter, when Marcus Bellon returned a punt 47 yards for a touchdown to put UTEP in front 20-10.

“We’re blessed to have this type of a night. We played a well rounded football game. That’s Miner football right there,” said Dimel postgame. “This doesn’t have to do with me. This was about the guys. We let our defense control the game and we took the game to the front. To have (our guys) control a game like this, big for us.”

A UTEP defense that was billed as one of the best in Conference USA preseason finally showed up in a big way, holding Boise State to just 84 yards rushing and flustering Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier into 13-34 passing for just 94 yards.

Just got off air. Easily the best win of the Dana Dimel era at UTEP. Miners put their foot on the gas pedal late, and grinders out the win.



After last week at UNM, there were a lot of questions about the program. Many were answered tonight in Dimel’s signature UTEP win. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 24, 2022

With the victory, the Miners improved to 2-3, after a 1-3 start that culminated with a putrid, seven-turnover performance last Saturday vs. New Mexico.

UTEP managed to put that defeated behind them and score the biggest win of the Dimel era. Now, it’s about building off of it on the road next week at Charlotte.

The Miners are 0-26-1 all-time in the eastern time zone, but the win over the Broncos could be the confidence boost they need to put it all together the rest of the way.