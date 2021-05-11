UTEP upgrading basketball court at Don Haskins Center with $100K gift

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hardwood at the Don Haskins Center will be upgraded with a new and modern design thanks to a $100,000 gift from the Cardwell family.

A portion of the money will be used to refinish the court — which was last done in 2015 — hang new banners inside the Don Haskins Center, and will also be applied to update the graphics inside the Foster Stevens Center. The improvements are expected to be completed ahead of the 2021-22 basketball season.

“A big thanks to Jim, Julie, Trey, and the Cardwell family for this gift and their continued support of UTEP and UTEP Athletics,” said UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter in a statement. “Through their generosity, we will be able to tackle various projects that pertain to Miner Basketball, improving aesthetics in multiple facilities. These updates are important for branding, recruiting and ultimately, signals progress – we have to keep improving.”

Thank you to the 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 for their generous gift! We're moving in the right direction! 📈



🏀Refinish the Don Haskins Center Court

🏀New Banners in the Don Haskins Center

🏀Updated Graphics in the Foster Stevens Center



💻 https://t.co/bdIXmgAv8z#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/tNH6KusY0C — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) May 11, 2021

The new court design will incorporate the Franklin Mountains with El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. Don Haskins’s signature, the namesake of the building, will also be featured on the top left of the court, while “Glory Road” will be positioned on the top right – a reference to the 2006 film showcasing the story of the 1966 Texas Western NCAA National Championship team.

“The Cardwell family is proud to support UTEP Athletics and the vision of Jim Senter and the Department,” said the Cardwell family in a joint statement. “We, like other Miners, have high expectations for UTEP and want to help Athletics and the University in reaching those aspirations. UTEP is so important to this community. When UTEP is successful, El Paso and the surrounding region thrives.”

The updated banners will include a new 1966 Texas Western National Championship banner and another honoring Hall of Fame head coach, the late Don Haskins – a.k.a. “The Bear” – and his 719 career wins. All banners in the Haskins Center will incorporate current department branding and help to highlight the accomplishments of both the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The Foster Stevens Center will also see enhanced improvements in the main lobby area with focuses on the 1966 Texas Western National Championship team and the Don Haskins era, as well as recognizing the men’s and women’s basketball conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances, and storied student-athletes from both programs. The emphasis on the new environmental branding will be paying homage to the history of Miner Basketball while also focusing on recruiting through strategic storytelling.