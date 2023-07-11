EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is officially making the switch from checks to stripes for the 2023-24 athletic season.

As KTSM first reported in November of 2022, UTEP has switched its athletic department apparel supplier from Nike to Adidas for the 2023-24 campaign, as part of a five-year contract with Adidas.

UTEP 🤝 @adidas



👀 Stay tuned for special uniforms later this summer for each fall sport. @AudiElpaso pic.twitter.com/JP98wAkzzl — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) July 11, 2023

Now, UTEP has released first looks at what the Miners’ fall sports programs will be wearing for their games in 2023.

The color scheme is still much the same as it was with Nike as the uniform supplier. The football team’s jerseys have a bold “MINERS” script on the front of each jersey, blue, orange and white.

The Miners will make their first appearances in the new uniforms come August when the 2023-24 season begins.