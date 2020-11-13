UTEP-UAB game slated for Nov. 20 in Midland canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at UAB

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP’s football game versus UAB, scheduled for next Friday (Nov. 20) in Midland, has been canceled due to positive COVID tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program.



UAB also cancelled its home game versus North Texas on Saturday, Nov. 14, for the same reason.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to play, we understand and support UAB’s decision to cancel the game,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “The safety of their student-athletes and staff is the top priority. We wish everyone a quick recovery, and hope the Blazers will be able to resume their season soon.”

The Miners have played just two games since a Sept. 26 win at UL-Monroe, both losses to Louisiana Tech and Charlotte. In the past seven weeks, two games have been postponed and rescheduled to December (Southern Miss and North Texas), and two games (FIU and UAB) have been canceled altogether.

UTEP officials told KTSM that while no possibility could be ruled out due to the fluidity of the 2020 college football season, it was highly unlikely that another game would be rescheduled in the play of the UAB game next week.



The UTEP-UAB matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 in the Sun Bowl before being moved to Friday, Nov. 20 at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.



The Miners (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) are slated to return to action tomorrow at UTSA (4-4, 2-2 C-USA). Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. MT, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.



UTEP has remaining home games versus Southern Miss on Friday, Dec. 4 (6 p.m. MT), and North Texas on Saturday, Dec. 12 at a time to be announced.

