UTEP-UAB football game moved to Friday, Nov. 26

EL PASO, TEXAS – The UTEP football team’s game at UAB, originally scheduled for Nov. 27, will be played a day earlier on Friday, Nov. 26.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Central time (noon Mountain) and the game will be streamed on ESPN Networks.

Coming off a bye week, the Miners (2-1) return to action this Saturday against New Mexico (2-1) in the Sun Bowl. It marks the first meeting between the long-time rivals in El Paso since 2013. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

Fans are invited to attend the free Speaking Rock Pregame Party in the North Sun Bowl parking lot prior to the game. The Speaking Rock Pregame Party opens three hours prior to kickoff (4 p.m.) and features live music, food, drinks, and fun for the entire family.

This week’s feature artist is Vertical Horizon, which scored a number one single on the Billboard chart in 2000 with “Everything You Want.”