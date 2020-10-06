UTEP turns page to Conference USA opener at LA Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP has started a football season 3-1 for the first time since 2010. In fact, the Miners have won more games this season (three) than they had in the previous three seasons combined (two).

The Miners will look move to 4-1 on Saturday as they pay a visit to Ruston, Louisiana, in a matchup against LA Tech. It will be both teams’ Conference USA opener.

Having success is one thing, handling success is another for a program that hasn’t done much winning over the last decade. However, head coach Dana Dimel believes his team has done just that over the course of the last couple weeks.

“I think more than anything, guys are becoming motivated by having success,” said Dimel. “They’re seeing what it’s like to walk into a locker room after a victory and what that does for a team’s unity. That’s what I see from our guys. I’m seeing a ton of effort going into their preparation.”

UTEP is coming off a bye week and one could argue the open date could not have come at a worse time. The Miners had all the momentum in the world following their 31-6 win over Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 26.

“This morning, it was on my mind how I wish we would’ve been able to play last weekend, but again, you need some time to rest,” said Dimel. “It has been a long grind since June 15. We got the guys back, we got them into shape and the grind they’ve been under has been a lot. We’ve had some physical work leading up to this game and an open week coming up after it. We used the open week the best we could.”

LA Tech is coming off a lopsided loss to BYU, but have not lost to UTEP in the last seven meetings between the two programs. Kickoff at Aillet Stadium in Ruston is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will air nationally on ESPN2.

Miner Notes

• UTEP’s next home game against Southern Miss on Oct. 17 has been changed to 5:30 p.m. MT. The game has been picked up for national telecast on ESPN2.