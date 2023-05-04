EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former UTEP men’s basketball starting forward Ze’Rik Onyema is heading to Texas to continue his collegiate career.

On Thursday, Onyema posted on Twitter his commitment to play for the Longhorns for the 2023-24 season.

Onyema will join forces with Rodney Terry at Texas. This will be the second time in both their careers they will be competing on the same team. Terry was the head coach at UTEP for the 2020-21 season. That season was also Onyema’s freshman year on the team at UTEP.

Onyema is coming off his best season yet in his NCAA playing career. The 6’8” forward started 31 of UTEP’s 32 games in 2022-23, averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for a Miners team that went 14-18 on the season.