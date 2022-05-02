EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He is one of the best scorers UTEP has seen on the basketball court and last season he played a vital role in leading the Miners to a successful 2021-2022 campaign.

Boum’s announcement that he was heading to the NCAA transfer portal broke a lot of Miner faithful hearts and now his latest announcement might do it again.

Last season’s Conference USA second leading scorer announced his commitment to Xavier on social media on Monday evening.

Sou☔️ on Twitter: “We gone wake em up real soon !!!🗣☔️💯⚔️ #moneyseason https://t.co/dHQQZaL0fv” / Twitter

The six-foot-three guard will now play for the Big East program that went 23-13 last season and won the 2022 NIT Championship over Texas A&M.

Boum averaged 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game for the Miners last season. His play last season got him named to the All C-USA Second Team for the first time in his career. It was Boum’s second All-Conference USA team selection after he made the third team back in 2021.

You can expect to Boum to be another scoring asset for Xavier in the Big East next season as the team finished third in team scoring in 2021-22 in the conference.