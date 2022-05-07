EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP transfer Keonte Kennedy announced where he would be taking his talents next on Saturday.

Kennedy announced on social media that he will be playing for Vanderbilt, a member of the SEC, for the 2022-2023 season.

Kennedy was a key piece in the Miners successful campaign last season, and a player UTEP hoped to keep on their roster, as he played in 19 games, and ranked third in the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game, while at the same time he averaged 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Kennedy put up those numbers and did not even play a full season with the Miners. He missed the first 15 games of Conference USA play with an injury.

The six-foot-five guard now heads to Vanderbilt, a team that finished 19-17 last season and made an appearance in the NIT Tournament, after spending two seasons in El Paso.