EL PASO, Texas – UTEP track and field will compete in 12 events at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West First Round in Sacramento, Calif., hosted by the Sacramento State at Hornets Stadium on May 24-27. A total of 14 student-athletes will make the trip west.

Seeing action on the men’s side are Jakub Belik (high jump), Karon Dean (100m), Victor Kibiego (3000m steeplechase) and Jordani Woodley (110m H).

Competing for the women are Loubna Benhadja (400m H), Niesha Burgher (100m, 200m), Denae McFarlane (100m), Zani Meaders (400m), Arianne Morais (javelin), Marissa Simpson (100m H) and Roosa Yloenen (javelin).

The women will also take the track in the 4×100-meter relay (Meaders, Burgher, Simpson, McFarlane, Oghenekaro Brume, Asia Hodge) and 4×400-meter relay (Meaders, Benhadja, Brume, Burgher, Carshaylah Harrison, McFarlane).

WEST SEEDINGS – MEN

11th | Victor Kibiego (3000m S) – 8:41.90

14th | Jakub Belik (high jump) – 2.12m (6-11.5)

17th| Jordani Woodley (110 H) – 13.64

41st | Karon Dean (100m) – 10.27

WEST SEEDINGS – WOMEN

6th | Arianne Morais (javelin) – 57.38m (188-3)

11th | 4×100 – 44.05

16th | Niesha Burgher (200m) – 22.90

17th | Loubna Benhadja (400 H) – 58.23

17th | Niesha Burgher (100m) – 11.26

18th | Roosa Yloenen (Javelin) – 51.40m (168-8)

24th | 4×400 – 3:38.65

26th | Marissa Simpson (100 H) – 13.27

28th | Denae McFarlane (100m) – 11.34

48th | Zani Meaders (400m) – 53.76

REMAINING 2023 UTEP OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

May 24-27 NCAA OTF Championships 1st Rd. Sacramento, Calif.

Jun. 7-10 NCAA OTF Championships Austin, Texas