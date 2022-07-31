EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Track and Field star Jevaughn Powell has a new home.

On Friday, it was revealed that Powell was one of eight new additions to the Florida Men’s Track and Field team for the 2022-2023 season.

Powell will join the program’s outstanding 400-meter group for next season.

Gainesville Bound for Jevaughn Powell!



👟 Sprints

📍 Clarendon, Jamaica/UTEP

💨 Jamaican National Champ (400m) pic.twitter.com/6HOD3v4fqu — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) July 29, 2022

Powell is coming off a stellar campaign at UTEP last season. At the Conference USA Outdoor Championships, Powell finished first in the 400 meters and second in the 200 meters. Powell also collected 7th place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 400 meters. Powell was named the Conference USA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year in 2022.



Most recently, Powell ran for Team Jamaica at the 2022 World Championships, competing in the 400 meters and winning silver in the 4×400 relay.