FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Arianne Morais will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships after tallying a top-10 finish in the women’s javelin throw on day two at the West Prelims at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on Thursday evening.

Morais, a transfer from the University of Florida, hit a personal best at UTEP with a 51.04-meter mark (167-5) on her third and final attempt. She finished 10th in the competition to earn a spot at the NCAA’s in a few weeks (June 8-11) in Eugene, Ore., at historic Hayward Field. The top 12 competitors advanced to the national championships.

Maribel Caicedo earned an automatic spot in the women’s 100-meter hurdles quarterfinals on Saturday. Caicedo finished in third place in Heat 1, clocking in a 13.23. She’ll race at 5:15 p.m. MT on Saturday.

Loubna Benhadja came up shot in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, placing 28th (top 24 competitors advance to the quarterfinals), while Carolyne Chepkosgei finished 35th in the women’s 800. Roosa Yloenen, who advanced to last year’s national championships, placed 16th and came up four spots shy of 12th. Sah-Jay Stevens finished 43rd in the women’s hammer throw.

Friday’s events will commence with Aleks Hristov competing in the men’s discus at noon MT in Flight 2. Hristov is looking to advance to the NCAA’s for the second consecutive season.

The track events will start with the men’s 4×100-meter relay with Jevaughn Powell, Karon Dean, Jordani Woodley and Dennis Johnson competing at 4 p.m. MT. Powell will then run the 400-meter quarterfinals at 5:50 p.m. MT, while Ned Azemia will compete in the 400-meter hurdles at 6:25 p.m. MT.

SCHEDULE RUNDOWN

Fri., May 27 – Men

12:00 PM MT/1:00 CT – Discus – Hristov – First Round

4:00 PM MT/5:00 CT – 4×100 – Powell, Dean, Woodley, Johnson – Quarterfinals

5:50 PM MT/6:50 CT – 400m – Powell – Quarterfinals

6:25 PM MT/7:25 CT – 400m H – Azemia – Quarterfinals

Sat., May 28 – Women

5:15 PM MT/6:15 CT – 100 m H – Caicedo – Quarterfinals