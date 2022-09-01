EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP still has a couple more days to prepare for its trip to play No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon in Norman. After falling at home in Week 0 to North Texas, the Miners are 31.5-point underdogs to the Sooners.

Even if they lose, at least they’ll look good. UTEP is going with its all-white uniforms and helmets with the new 915 helmet decal. The team was practicing in them at the Sun Bowl on Thursday.

UTEP is wearing these helmets on Saturday at Oklahoma. Storm trooper look on the way for the Miners: all-white everything. pic.twitter.com/iV7smXTHsI — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 1, 2022

They’ll have a tough test though, as new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables brought in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby from Central Florida, who in turn brought UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel with him to Norman.

Gabriel missed all but three games last year with a broken collar bone, but when healthy, Gabriel has been great. He threw for over 3,500 yards in 2019 and 2020 and certainly knows the new OU offense well.

“He plays fast and he plays aggressive. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country and so we’ll go against the elite of the elite quarterbacks that really knows how to make plays,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “(Gabriel) can do it with his legs, his arm, on the run and is just really versatile. It’s a really difficult test for us and it’ll make us better.”

Miners true freshman quarterback Jake McNamara has had the job of being Gabriel on the UTEP scout team this week. UTEP will see if he got the defense well-prepared at 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday on FOX.