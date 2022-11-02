EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is planning to move from Nike to Adidas in time for the 2023-24 athletics season, KTSM has learned.

Sources told KTSM that the Miners are closing in on a five-year deal with third party athletic supplier Game One that would replace Nike with Adidas products for UTEP’s jerseys, equipment and more for all sports, beginning in 2023.

UTEP originally partnered with Nike in 2004 to outfit its football program and that agreement eventually expanded to include every UTEP sport.

Sources told KTSM that the contract has not yet been finalized and must be approved by the University of Texas Board of Regents before the deal is officially completed.

UTEP officials would not comment on the matter.

Representatives from Game One and Adidas were on UTEP’s campus earlier this week to meet with staff and coaches, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

According to an offer sheet obtained by KTSM, Game One and Adidas would provide UTEP with annual discounts on apparel and footwear.

There are also incentives that would supply UTEP with additional gear and apparel at no cost to the school, if they spend specific dollar amounts per year with the company.

Per the offer sheet, UTEP would also receive monetary assistance in the 2023 fiscal year to help the Miners make the transition to Adidas.

There are also various performance incentives in place in the offer sheet for on-field and on-court performance, including increased funds for conference championships, bowl berths and NCAA Tournament appearances.