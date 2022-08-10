EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will play a home-and-home series with Texas State in 2028 and 2031, the Bobcats athletic department announced on Wednesday.

The 2028 contest will be played in El Paso on Sept. 16, 2028, and will be the first-ever meeting between the Miners and Bobcats. The 2031 game will be in San Marcos in 2031.

Texas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference and was 4-8 in 2021. Their head coach is Jake Spavital, who was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and West Virginia before coming to San Marcos.

UTEP will open the 2022 season at home vs. North Texas on Aug. 27.