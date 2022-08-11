EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s nonconference schedule is starting to come together as the season draws closer and closer.

DePaul released its full schedule on Thursday morning and the Miners were part of it. Joe Golding’s crew will travel to Chicago to play the Blue Demons on Dec. 10.

DePaul has released its non-conference schedule for the 22-23 season. pic.twitter.com/fchBW25lLO — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 11, 2022

It’s shaping up to be a difficult nonconference slate for the Miners. UTEP will open the season at Texas on Nov. 7, then host rival New Mexico State on Nov. 12 in its home opener. The Miners will make a return trip to Las Cruces later in the season, too.

The Miners will also host NMSU, Kent State and North Carolina A&T for the Sun Bowl Invitational Dec. 21-22.

UTEP has not yet released its full 2022-23 schedule, but should in the coming weeks.