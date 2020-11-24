UTEP to open basketball season without fans in stands due to on-going pandemic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP will begin the 2020-21 college basketball season without fans in the stands at the Don Haskins Center due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the athletic department announced on Monday.

The UTEP women’s basketball team will host New Mexico State on Wednesday (Nov. 25) at 1 p.m. and Incarnate Word on Saturday (Nov. 28) at 1 p.m. The Miner men will host UTPB on Wednesday at 7 p.m. 

“While the COVID numbers in our community have started to improve, we want to encourage all El Pasoans to continue to stay home, stay safe, and cheer on the Miners remotely in an effort to continue to improve the health conditions in our region,” said Senter.

On Monday, the City of El Paso announced 328 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest figure since Oct. 6. However, 1,040 people remain hospitalized with the virus and there are nearly 36,000 active cases in El Paso. On top of that, the death count continues to rise (862) as do deaths under investigation (476).

Only coaches, student-athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel, and media with a working function will be permitted into this week’s games. 

“We know of no spread of the disease at UTEP and have maintained safe campus operations throughout the semester,” said Wilson. “While we test everyone in athletics and are confident in the safety of our campus, we are cognizant of the disease levels in the community around us. Decisions on fan attendance for future games will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.”  

All season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will be contacted within the coming days regarding refund options. 

Fans can view all three games this week on C-USA TV (https://conferenceusa.com/watch).

