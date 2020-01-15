UTEP to host UTSA, nation’s second-leading Scorer on Wednesday night

EL PASO – After coming off a tough loss to LA Tech, the UTEP men’s basketball team will be put to the test when it hosts upstart UTSA on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Haskins Center.

Miners (10-7, 1-3 Conference USA) lost their first home game on Jan. 11, and are 2-6 in their last eight contests. The Roadrunners (8-9, 2-2 C-USA), after an 0-5 start, are 8-4 in their last 12 games.

Wednesday’s contest will feature “Military Appreciation Night” as tickets are $10 with a valid military ID. Single-game tickets are available by calling (915) 747-5234 or by visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets. Mini plans are available by calling (915) 747-6150.

Fans can listen live on 600 ESPN El Paso with “The Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher (play-by-play) and former UTEP basketball player Steve Yellen (color analysis) calling the action. The Miners and Roadrunners will also be streamed on ESPN+ with El Paso Athletics Hall of Famer Duke Keith (play-by-play) and Miner great Leonard Owens (color analysis) on the mic.

UTSA junior guard Jhivvan Jackson averages 25.8 points per game, ranking second in the nation. The Roadrunners are coming off a pair of victories in league action after an 0-2 start at Florida Atlantic and FIU. Jackson, after scoring only eight points at FAU, rebounded with 31 points at FIU. He then followed that effort with a 37-point performance against LA Tech as UTSA chalked up its first conference win. The Roadrunners made a program-record 18 three-pointers against the Bulldogs. UTSA recently downed Southern Miss, 80-70, behind Jackson’s 23 points and fellow junior guard Keaton Wallace’s 16 points.

The Miners, after taking a 61-54 lead at the 3:19 mark, went scoreless the rest of the way and allowed LA Tech to rally behind a 10-0 run to a 64-61 win last Saturday night. Bryson Williams tallied 17 points, while Jordan Lathon led the Miners with nine rebounds. UTEP, after shooting 34-fo-37 from the free-throw line during a 76-64 victory against Southern Miss, produced another solid night at the charity stripe, hitting 20-of-23 from line against the Bulldogs. Overall, the Miners are shooting 76.4 percent from the line, ranking second in C-USA and 27th nationally.

UTEP boasts one of the better defenses in the league, allowing 63.4 points per game, while its three-point percent defense (29.4) ranks third in C-USA. The Miners’ defense will be put to the challenge against UTSA’s scoring offense (78.0), which ranks second in the league. The Roadrunners can also produce points from downtown. UTSA’s 173 made three-pointers ranks first in C-USA and 10th nationally, while its 10.2 three-pointers per game ranks first in the league and 14th in the nation.