UTEP to host Nevada in potential program swing game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After resting up during an early-season bye week, UTEP returns home Saturday to play hosts to the Nevada Wolf Pack out of the Mountain West at 6 p.m. MT at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. MT on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. The game will be streamed on ESPN3 with Andy Morgan (play-by-play) and Trevor Vittatoe (analysis) calling all the action on Saturday night. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso to hear Jon Teicher (PxP), Bernie Ricono (analysis) and Mando Medina (sideline).

“This is a Mountain West opponent coming in to our stadium, which is really exciting for our fans,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “We had a great turnout at our first game and we are excited to play at home again. This will be a big test, a big challenge and opportunity for us to get back and play well and put all the pieces of our football program together offensively, defensively and on special teams. This Nevada team is going to be a big test for us. They are obviously a team that went 8-5 last year and has beaten a Big 10 opponent already this year. They are just a well-coached, good football team that plays physical football on both sides of the ball.”

UTEP enters the game with a 1-1 record after notching a season-opening win over Houston Baptist and falling to Texas Tech two weeks ago on the road. As for the Wolf Pack, they come into the contest with a 2-1 overall mark with wins over Purdue and Weber State. Nevada’s one loss came on the road at Oregon in week two.

UTEP and Nevada last met on the gridiron in 2002 in a game the Wolf Pack won, 23-17 in Reno, while the all-time series dates back to the 2000 season when both teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

PREGAME NOTES

UTEP is currently one of only 20 FBS teams in the nation to put up perfect numbers in the red zone through the first three weeks of the college football season. The Miners enter Saturday’s home game versus Nevada a perfect 7-for-7 inside the 20-yard line. In two games, UTEP has three touchdowns (3 rushing) and four field goals for a total of 32 points put on the board in the red zone thus far.

For the first time since 2002, UTEP and Nevada will meet on the gridiron, only this time it will be a non-conference showdown between the Miners and Wolf Pack. From 2000-02, the two programs met as conference foes as UTEP and Nevada were both members of the Western Athletic Conference at that time. In the first meeting between UTEP and Nevada, the Miners came out on top, 45-22, but the Wolf Pack owned the next two contests in 2001 and 2002. The Sept. 21 matchup between the two teams will be the first meeting on the gridiron since the 2002 season and the fourth meeting in the all-time series.

The Miners own a 6-4 all-time record in games played on Sept. 21. The first meeting on that date came during the 1940 season when UTEP won, 28-7, at Northern Arizona. UTEP went on to win the next four contests on Sept. 21 in 1957 (W, 14-13 vs. North Texas), 1963 (W, 34-7 vs. North Texas), 1968 (W, 44-15 vs. New Mexico) and 1974 (W, 34-7 vs. Utah)

GAME DAY CENTRAL

Tickets: The UTEP Ticket Office is located at Brumbelow Building Room 109 (next to the Don Haskins Center). Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single-game tickets can also be purchased online at www.utepminers.com, or by calling (915) 747-5234.

Pregame Activities: Prior to each home game this fall, team buses will drop off the Miners at the GR2 parking lot off of Glory Road. With the UTEP band, cheerleaders and spirit teams leading the way, the student-athletes will walk to their locker room in the Larry K. Durham Sports Center. Fans are invited to the drop-off point at 4 p.m. to cheer on the team as it starts the “Miner Walk.”

Also new in 2019 is a spectacular chrome pick that will be on display in the North concourse of the Sun Bowl Stadium, adjacent to the Durham Center. Fans can take pictures with the pick as a new UTEP game day tradition is forged.