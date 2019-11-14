UTEP to host Eastern New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After coming off its big victory against NM State this past Tuesday night, UTEP (2-0) will host Eastern New Mexico on Friday, Nov. 15. The Miners and Greyhounds are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. in the Don Haskins Center.

Single-game tickets are available by calling (915) 747-5234 or by visiting www.utepminers.com/tickets. Season tickets and mini plans are available by calling (915) 747-6150.

Fans can listen live on UTEP’s flagship station ESPN 600 El Paso with Steve Kaplowitz calling the action and Steve Yellen with color analysis. The Miners and Greyhounds can also be seen on the CUSA.TV live stream. Kappy is filling in for “The Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher who will be in Birmingham, Alabama with the UTEP football team.

Tuesday night was huge for UTEP as it snapped a nine-game losing streak to NM State on Nov. 12 in the Haskins Center. The Miners outscored the Aggies 37-25 on their way to a 15-point (65-50) triumph.

Bryson Williams, who was in foul trouble and played only 17 minutes, led the Miners with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, and paced the squad with eight rebounds. Jordan Lathon, who played in both contests last season against NM State, got off to a quick start by scoring four points on his first two field-goal attempts early in the contest. Lathon finished with 13 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists. His three steals in the second half led to six points for the Miners. The Aggies got within four points (38-34) when Trevelin Queen connected on a three-point shot, but the Miners answered with a 9-0 run to go up 47-34 following a Lathon layup and never looked back.

Souley Boum played significant minutes, leading the Miners with 38. It’s the most played during his collegiate career, surpassing his previous high of 35 minutes while at San Francisco during the 2017-18 season. Boum struggled from the field, but not from the free-throw line after hitting 5-of-5 and scoring seven points with four rebounds. Daryl Edwards chipped in with eight points, while Eric Vila filled his stat line with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Tydus Verhoeven scored his first points as a Miner off a layup during the second half and tallied three rebounds, including an offensive board. Nigel Hawkins scored four points in his season debut, while Efe Odigie, despite being in foul, scored five points and tied his career best with three assists.

UTEP is seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2015-16 season when the Miners started the campaign 5-0. UTEP is also looking for it first three-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season.

The Greyhounds are off to a winless start, recently losing 90-85 at Fort Lewis College. ENMU opened the season against New Mexico Highlands, falling 112-108 in Durango, Colorado. Devin Pullum leads the team at 16.5 points per game, while Jose Serrano (14.5 ppg) and Isaiah Murphy (14.0) rank second and third, respectively. Brandon Meadows leads ENMU in rebounds per game (6.5) and Pullum has dished out a team-high 13 assists.

In the last meeting, UTEP pulled away late from ENMU on Nov. 19, 2018 in the Haskins Center to come up with a 66-59 victory. Odigie ripped down 17 rebounds (a career high at the time) and tallied 14 points. The Miners lead the overall series, 12-1, after last season’s win. Prior to last season’s contest, the two programs met on Jan. 4, 1975. The first meeting between the Miners and Greyhounds came during the 1944-45 season.