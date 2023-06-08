EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Joe Golding left Abilene Christian for UTEP in April, 2021, after leading the Wildcats to an NCAA Tournament win over Texas. During the 2023-24 season, Golding will return to ACU.

Sources confirmed to KTSM on Thursday that UTEP will play a non-conference game at Abilene Christian in 2023-24, as part of a scheduling alliance between Conference USA and the WAC. The news was first reported earlier this week by KTXS-TV in Abilene.

Golding and third-year ACU head coach Brette Tanner remain good friends, after Tanner was promoted to head coach at ACU upon Golding’s departure. An exact date for the return to Abilene is still unclear as the Miners continue to build their schedule for the upcoming season.

KTSM previously reported that UTEP would play at Pac-12 foe Oregon during the 2023-24 campaign and the battle between the Miners and Ducks is still on the slate, likely in December of the non-conference schedule.

However, sources told KTSM that a report that UTEP would be competing in the Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 20-22 in Ft. Myers, Fla., was inaccurate. The Miners are still looking at other Multi-Team Events (MTEs) to compete in, but nothing is official at this time.

UTEP also still has one scholarship available to use on a transfer player. Golding told KTSM in May that he planned on being picky about who he used the last scholarship on.