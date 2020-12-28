UTEP game canceled due to positive COVID-19 case at Our Lady of the Lake

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UPDATE — Due to a positive case of COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing within the Our Lady of the Lake (OLLU) men’s basketball program, Monday’s OLLU-UTEP game has been canceled, UTEP officials confirm to KTSM.

UTEP will return to action on Friday, Jan. 1 when the Miners open Conference USA play at Southern Miss. The Miners and Golden Eagles will matchup against each other again on Saturday, Jan. 2.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After enjoying the Christmas holiday, the UTEP men’s basketball team will be back on the floor to close out non-conference play against Our Lady of the Lake on Monday at the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners (4-2) are coming off back-to-back wins after beating Arizona State (Dec. 16) and most recently Benedictine Mesa (Dec. 20).

The Saints (1-3) are an NAIA program out of San Antonio, Texas, who have posted back-to-back losses at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20). However, Our Lady of the Lake’s only win of the season came against a Division I opponent in Texas State (Dec. 12), a 61-58 upset over the Bobcats.

“They’re [Our Lady of the Lake] older, they’re athletic and they have an all-conference forward [Ruben Monzon] that got a lot of good things done in their win over Texas State — a DI program out of the Sun Belt Conference,” said UTEP head coach Rodney Terry. “It’s a good one for us as we get closer to conference play. They’re going to give us a good athletic look.”

Junior forward Ruben Monzon leads the Saints in scoring (13.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) and scored 18 points in their win at Texas State. Monzon also tallied 14 points against UTSA.

The Saints have a trio of El Paso student/athletes on their roster. Colby Borak (Franklin High School), Elijah Davis (Pebble Hills High School) and Diego Torres (Socorro High School) are on the reserve roster for head coach Chris Dial.

The Miners will look to contain Monzon with the likes of Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven. Through the first six games of the season, Williams is second on the team in scoring (16.3 ppg) and is the team’s leading rebounder (8.8 rpg). Verhoeven posted his first career double-double in last week’s win over Benedictine Mesa, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. UTEP is led in scoring by Souley Boum (19.8 ppg).

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans will not be permitted inside the Don Haskins Center due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.