UTEP to clash with 8th-ranked Kansas for second time in 2021 on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team (4-3) will face its stiffest nonconference game on the docket when it plays at No. 8 Kansas at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

The game will be played on a neutral floor in Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center. The Jayhawks are 6-1 on the season, including a road 95-75 vanquishing of St. John’s last time out on Dec. 3.

“It’s a great opportunity. They’re one of the best college basketball teams in the country with a hall of fame coach and NBA players,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “It’s another opportunity for us to get better. We have to have a short memory, that’s the great thing about college basketball, we can come back and get to work. I’m excited about our team, we just have to keep grinding and trusting the process. We have a long way to go, it’s a long year.”

The Miners are coming off a narrow 72-69 defeat to NM State, with the Aggies burying a triple with 1.6 seconds left to pull out the win.

UTEP and KU are locking up for the second straight season, both away from El Paso for the Miners. It also continues a difficult stretch for the Miners in which they will have faced NM State at home and played on the road at the Jayhawks and at New Mexico. UTEP is 32-91 all time against ranked opponents, and is in search of its seventh road win in program history when facing an AP top-25 foe. The last time the Miners knocked off a ranked team was a 74-65 double-overtime road win against No. 25 UAB on Jan. 30, 2010.

UTEP leads the series, 3-2, including famously defeating No. 4 KU, 81-80, on the march to the 1966 NCAA Championship. The Miners also beat the Jayhawks, 66-60, to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the 1992 Big Dance.

That proved to be the most-recent meeting until No. 4 KU sneaked past the Miners, 67-62, in the regular-season final for the Orange and Blue on March 4, 2021. Bryson Williams led all scorers with 23 points that night for the Miners, but is now playing for Texas Tech after transferring there in the offseason.

Joe Golding is 0-1 against Kansas, while Bill Self is 5-0 against the Miners during his overall head coaching career. Four of those triumphs came when he directed Tulsa from 1997-2000.

The game will air on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio on 600 ESPN El Paso, with Jon Teicher on the call.