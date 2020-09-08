UTEP to be without running back Wadley indefinitely

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After a season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin, the task suddenly gets much tougher for UTEP. The Miners will go from playing an FCS team, to one of college football’s traditional powerhouse programs: the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
Unfortunately, UTEP won’t be at full strength.
Head coach Dana Dimel told the media on Monday that starting running back Quardraiz Wadley will not play on Saturday against the Longhorns, and there isn’t a timetable for his return.
The redshirt senior missed all of 2019 after undergoing foot surgery for a toe injury, and Dimel said that the injury is still nagging him. Wadley had just 3 carries for 8 yards against the Lumberjacks on Saturday.
“It’s not the Q Wadley that we all know and love. It’s not there, his game is not there,” said Dimel. “We started him because we care so much about him and he’s such a leader for our team, but he’s just not healthy. So that’s a big part of what affected his play on Saturday.”
Dimel added that Wadley’s injured made it difficult for him to get up to speed during UTEP’s shortened fall camp. It was not immediately clear on Monday night if Wadley plans to opt out of the 2020 season, which is an option for players this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Wadley gone for at least the Texas game, xpect a heavy dose of Deion Hankins and Josh Fields in the backfield for UTEP. Hankins rushed for a career-high 113 yards and 2 touchdowns vs. SFA.
The Miners play the Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday night in Austin. The game can be seen on the Longhorn Network.