UTEP to allow fans at home basketball games in limited capacity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In order to allow for a limited number of fans to attend UTEP basketball home games in 2020-21, a reseating of the Don Haskins Center will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.

Social distancing will be implemented in the venue, and ‘The Don’ will have a reduced capacity this winter. Per UTEP officials, seating capacity will likely be between 2,500 and 3,000 spectators for each home game. An exact number will be announced at a later date.

Per UTEP officials, capacity at the Don Haskins Center for basketball games this season will likely be between 2,500 and 3,000 spectators for each home game. #CUSAmbb #CUSAwbb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 6, 2020

The reseating will take place over two weeks, beginning on Oct. 19 and concluding Oct. 30. Members of the Miner Athletic Club and Eisenberg Family Ticket Office will reach out to season ticket holders by phone and e-mail over the course of the next week to schedule reseating appointments.

All UTEP men’s and women’s basketball home games will feature reserved seating this season in order for COVID-19 safety protocols to be followed. There will be no general admission seating.

Similar to UTEP football at Sun Bowl Stadium, all UTEP basketball tickets and parking passes are digital.