FAYETTVILLE, Ark. – Jevaughn Powell and Ned Azemia advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals at NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field West Preliminaries at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas on a brisk and breezy Wednesday evening.

Powell finished no. 1 overall, clocking in a 45.52 in the 400-meter dash. The sophomore sensation beat out Power 5 competition in Oklahoma’s Richard Kuykendoll (45.53), UCLA’s Ismail Turner (45.58) and Texas’ Jonathan Jones (45.62). He’ll run in Friday’s quarterfinals at 5:50 p.m. MT/6:50 CT. Prior, Powell will compete in the 4×100 meter relay quarterfinals on Friday at 4 p.m. MT/5 CT.

Azemia clocked in a 51.47 in the 400-meter hurdles, placing 21st overall and advancing to Fridays’ quarterfinals at 6:25 p.m. MT/7:25 CT.

Daniel Bernal came up short in the 10K quarterfinals, placing 16th (top 12 competitors advanced to the finals in Eugene, Ore., in a few weeks). Bernal, a graduate of Eastwood High School in El Paso and a transfer from Furman, posted his best collegiate finish in the 10K at the prelims. He previously competed at the 2019 east prelims (26th) and the 2021 east prelims (27th).

UP NEXT

Thursday’s events will begin with Sah-Jay Stevens competing in the first round of the women’s hammer throw at 9 a.m. MT/10 CT. The field events will continue with Arianne Morais and Roosa Yloenen competing in the first round of the women’s javelin at 1 p.m. MT/2 CT.

The track events will commence with Maribel Caicedo running in the first round of the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 5 p.m. MT/6 CT. She’ll be followed by Carolyne Chepkosgei competing in the first round of the women’s 800-meter race at 6:50 p.m. MT/7:50 CT, and Loubna Benhadja running the first round of the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 7:20 p.m. MT/8:20 CT.

SCHEDULE RUNDOWN

Thurs., May 26 – Women

9:00 AM MT/10:00 CT – Hammer – Stevens – First Round

1:00 PM MT/2:00 CT – Javelin – Morais, Yloenen – First Round

5:00 PM MT/6:00 CT – 100 m H – Caicedo – First Round

6:50 PM MT/7:50 CT – 800m – Chepkosgei – First Round

7:20 PM MT/8:20 CT – 400m H – Benhadja – First Round

Fri., May 27 – Men

12:00 PM MT/1:00 CT – Discus – Hristov – First Round

4:00 PM MT/5:00 CT – 4×100 – Powell, Dean, Woodley, Johnson – Quarterfinals

5:50 PM MT/6:50 CT – 400m – Powell – Quarterfinals

6:25 PM MT/7:25 CT – 400m H – Azemia – Quarterfinals

Sat., May 28 – Women

5:15 PM MT/6:15 CT – 100 m H – Caicedo – Quarterfinals

6:05 PM MT/7:05 CT – 800m – Chepkosgei – Quarterfinals

6:25 PM MT/7:25 CT – 400m H – Benhadja – Quarterfinals